$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for National Oilwell Varco (NOV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) will announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for National Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.04 billion. National Oilwell Varco reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will report full year sales of $8.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Oilwell Varco.

Get National Oilwell Varco alerts:

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 2.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.32 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

National Oilwell Varco traded up $0.56, reaching $41.87, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,566. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -99.69, a PEG ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 0.81. National Oilwell Varco has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. National Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 40,459 shares of National Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $1,659,628.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,030.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,421 shares of National Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $264,632.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,880 shares of company stock worth $2,144,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 647,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,850,000 after purchasing an additional 136,046 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 126,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 44,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.