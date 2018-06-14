DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 12,900 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,026 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 712,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,268,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,380,000 after purchasing an additional 643,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $14,305,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,538,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 171,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, insider Johannson L. Yap sold 19,156 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $579,277.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,800.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 11,184 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $360,460.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 869,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,014,734.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,240 shares of company stock worth $5,494,422. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 829,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,102. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $99.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

