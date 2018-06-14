$13.11 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT (GMRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) to announce $13.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.77 million and the highest is $13.45 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $7.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $53.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.72 million to $54.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $65.46 million per share, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $74.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Global Medical REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Busch acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $42,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 345,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 216,943 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Medical REIT opened at $8.56 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $181.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share. The Company's management team has significant healthcare, real estate and public real estate investment trust, or REIT, experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers.

