$130.00 Million in Sales Expected for Limbach Holdings (LMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) to report sales of $130.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limbach’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the lowest is $128.00 million. Limbach posted sales of $117.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limbach will report full-year sales of $526.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.05 million to $532.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $558.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $557.00 million to $560.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limbach.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The construction company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.65). Limbach had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $120.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.75 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Limbach from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Limbach and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Limbach has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $91.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the first quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 393.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 64,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limbach (LMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.