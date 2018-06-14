GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 136,180 CommerceHub (CHUBK)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 136,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.31% of CommerceHub at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHUBK. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CommerceHub by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CommerceHub by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CommerceHub by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CommerceHub by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CommerceHub by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

CommerceHub remained flat at $$22.74 during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. CommerceHub has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $993.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of -0.88.

CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.26 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CommerceHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of CommerceHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

CommerceHub, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment and marketing solutions for large retailers, consumer brands, and marketplaces primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides assortment expansion solutions, which enable its retailer customers to communicate electronically with their drop-ship suppliers; and demand channel solutions that allow sellers to upload their entire product catalog to platform and then transform and syndicate that product catalog to a range of e-commerce demand channels to facilitate consumer demand generation.

