$140.58 Million in Sales Expected for Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) to announce $140.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.30 million and the highest is $141.80 million. Mobile Mini posted sales of $126.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $583.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.69 million to $587.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $610.27 million per share, with estimates ranging from $598.81 million to $617.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mobile Mini.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.18 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

MINI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 254,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $48.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 86.21%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Goble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,953.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Mcconnell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $937,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,760.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,512,880. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mobile Mini by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Mobile Mini by 3,768.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $6,304,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mobile Mini by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Mobile Mini by 282.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 42,784 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

