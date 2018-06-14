Mackay Shields LLC Buys Shares of 14,000 Ebix Inc (EBIX)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter worth about $4,885,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 921,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter worth about $8,222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,035,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ebix traded up $2.40, hitting $79.00, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,629. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Ebix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Ebix had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ebix Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is 9.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Ebix in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

