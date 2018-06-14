Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 159,764 Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 159,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of Summit Hotel Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1,845.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 73.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $14.22. 603,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,139. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $140.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.99 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of February 21, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 83 hotels with a total of 12,242 guestrooms located in 26 states.

