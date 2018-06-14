1,687 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Purchased by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 133.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.44.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 27,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.68, for a total transaction of $7,249,090.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,200.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total value of $502,745.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,141.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,434 shares of company stock worth $51,437,919 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $366.91. 26,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,002. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $365.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $436.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

