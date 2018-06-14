Signature Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $9,489,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,713,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,108,380,000 after acquiring an additional 226,031 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.81.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 491,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.83 per share, for a total transaction of $67,251,808.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $145.40. 785,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $150.46.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

