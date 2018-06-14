18,239 Shares in Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.19% of Howard Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 594.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,874,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $181.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of -0.08. Howard Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.19 million. equities analysts expect that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HBMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

