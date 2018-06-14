19,169 Shares in Relx NV (RENX) Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relx NV (NYSE:RENX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,169 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RENX. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 79,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 113,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 155,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 68,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:RENX opened at $22.06 on Thursday. Relx NV has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

RELX NV, through its interest in RELX Group plc, provides information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment offers information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

