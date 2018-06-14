$2.11 Million in Sales Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to announce sales of $2.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60 million. Abeona Therapeutics reported sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 859.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $10.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $4.08 million to $43.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 939.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABEO shares. Maxim Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Abeona Therapeutics traded down $0.20, reaching $15.90, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 850,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,414. The stock has a market cap of $749.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.27. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,040,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,046,000 after buying an additional 1,802,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,873,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2,357.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 878,969 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

