$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group (CAR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) will report sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.37 billion and the highest is $2.40 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $9.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $9.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $9.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.28. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 66.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Jr. Hardy sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $45,622.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,622.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $400,732. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Delpha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

CAR opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.19.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

