$2.59 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (OMER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce sales of $2.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the lowest is $1.97 million. Omeros reported sales of $17.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $18.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.63 million to $26.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $99.08 million per share, with estimates ranging from $27.46 million to $170.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. Omeros’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMER. ValuEngine downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $25.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Omeros stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 476,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,520. The company has a market cap of $893.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.91, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Omeros has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $27.09.

In related news, VP Michael A. Jacobsen sold 23,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $566,249.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 94,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 23,241 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 885.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 590,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,125,000 after buying an additional 530,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

