$2.76 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report $2.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $17.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.06 million to $19.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $63.24 million per share, with estimates ranging from $54.30 million to $81.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACRS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $619.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.63. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $30.08.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 10,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Tullman bought 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $441,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,165.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 39,700 shares of company stock valued at $662,191. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,972,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 504.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 896,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 748,422 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,596,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,037,000 after acquiring an additional 565,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,129,000 after acquiring an additional 485,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,455,000.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

