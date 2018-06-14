State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $1.50 Million in NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 219,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.49% of NeoPhotonics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 506.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,789,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,520 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 43,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $314.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.97.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $68.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NPTN has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 price target on NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $5.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

