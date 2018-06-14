$263.76 Million in Sales Expected for La Quinta Holdings Inc (LQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE:LQ) to post $263.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for La Quinta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $267.16 million. La Quinta posted sales of $263.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that La Quinta will report full year sales of $990.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $978.00 million to $998.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow La Quinta.

La Quinta (NYSE:LQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.52 million. La Quinta had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 3.13%. La Quinta’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of La Quinta in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of La Quinta in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La Quinta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS downgraded shares of La Quinta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Quinta during the first quarter worth $196,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Quinta during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Quinta during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of La Quinta during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of La Quinta during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LQ opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. La Quinta has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.74.

La Quinta Holdings Inc is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale sectors under the La Quinta brand. The Company’s segments include owned hotels, franchise and management, and corporate and other. The owned hotels segment is engaged in the operation of owned hotel properties.

