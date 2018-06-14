Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 2,791 PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in PVH by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 311,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in PVH by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 338,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.24. 1,104,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,348. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $104.34 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.89%.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $548,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Nasella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,541 shares of company stock worth $19,740,284 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $174.00 price objective on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $174.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

