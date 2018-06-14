$293.50 Million in Sales Expected for PacWest Bancorp (PACW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report sales of $293.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.34 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $277.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $295.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In related news, insider James Pieczynski sold 60,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $3,068,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stanley R. Ivie sold 3,900 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $202,722.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,119.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 94.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $139,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp opened at $54.37 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from PacWest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

PacWest Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

