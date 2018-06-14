$3.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab (ECL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to announce $3.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.63 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $14.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $15.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.39 billion to $15.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.94.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 694,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.10 per share, with a total value of $91,722,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.42 per share, with a total value of $860,288.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,664.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,848,529 shares of company stock valued at $248,579,565. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab traded down $1.49, reaching $146.51, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 911,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,534. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $125.74 and a 52 week high of $150.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.