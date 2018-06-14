Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Banco de Chile (BCH)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,732 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCH. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $95.21 on Thursday. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter. analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco de Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Banco de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

