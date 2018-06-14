$38.15 Million in Sales Expected for Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) will post sales of $38.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.47 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $30.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $163.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.20 million to $167.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $204.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $193.60 million to $212.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

Easterly Government Properties opened at $19.99 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $907.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In other news, CAO Alison M. Bernard bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

