Mackay Shields LLC Acquires Shares of 38,600 Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Heidrick & Struggles International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSII. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at $101,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSII stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 122,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,954. The company has a market cap of $714.36 million, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $160.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Barrington Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

