Matarin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 398,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,785,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Myriad Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,831 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,066,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,743,000 after acquiring an additional 150,003 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Dennis Langer sold 20,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $801,520.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 33,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,259,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,962,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,139 shares of company stock worth $8,957,300 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Myriad Genetics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $42.00 price objective on Myriad Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of Myriad Genetics traded down $0.07, reaching $38.83, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 587,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,484. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $193.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

