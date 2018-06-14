Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,421 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 22,935,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 164,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,890,000 after purchasing an additional 770,298 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,126,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 66,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,699,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,573,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

BBVA opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $325.31 million during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 12.30%. research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BBVA. ValuEngine cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.22 to $7.79 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

