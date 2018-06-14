4,182 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,182 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $207,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Synovus Financial by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Curtis J. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $108,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNV. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Synovus Financial opened at $56.03 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

