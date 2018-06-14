$43.85 Million in Sales Expected for Retrophin (RTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) will announce sales of $43.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Retrophin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.10 million and the highest is $44.59 million. Retrophin posted sales of $38.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year sales of $175.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.80 million to $176.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $202.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $189.20 million to $215.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Retrophin.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 41.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTRX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Retrophin from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consonance Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Retrophin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,644,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,788,000 after purchasing an additional 138,834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retrophin by 67.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after purchasing an additional 378,880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Retrophin by 6.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 927,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Retrophin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 925,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Retrophin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 713,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.36. 1,420,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,235. Retrophin has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retrophin (RTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.