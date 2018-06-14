Planning Directions Inc. Takes Position in iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH)

Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare comprises 0.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 40,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare by 32.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare by 78.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare alerts:

IYH traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.54. 16,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,799. iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare has a 1 year low of $162.27 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

About iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.