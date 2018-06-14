CCM Investment Advisers LLC Invests $9.28 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,276,000. Booking makes up approximately 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $4,521,000. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $1,741,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $4,298,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $123,550,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,094.11, for a total value of $617,762.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. ValuEngine downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,222.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,240.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,175.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,172.07.

Shares of BKNG traded up $16.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,123.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,777. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,630.56 and a 1-year high of $2,228.99. The stock has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. Booking had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

