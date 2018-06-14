$466.98 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report sales of $466.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $515.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $430.00 million. First Solar reported sales of $623.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.47 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 9,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $679,583.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $294,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,394 shares of company stock worth $2,154,417. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,012,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,395,000 after buying an additional 726,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 468.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $44,340,000 after buying an additional 541,100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,159,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Solar by 1,972.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,703 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,982,000 after buying an additional 326,239 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Solar by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,330,889 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $94,467,000 after buying an additional 242,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,024,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,959. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.49. First Solar has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $81.72.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

