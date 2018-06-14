$478.03 Million in Sales Expected for ManTech International (MANT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce sales of $478.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $474.10 million to $480.00 million. ManTech International posted sales of $413.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. ManTech International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MANT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Shares of ManTech International opened at $52.89 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,756 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $558,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,756 shares in the company, valued at $901,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Keefe sold 8,000 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $456,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 9.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,185,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

