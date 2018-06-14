Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,201 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,575,000 after buying an additional 140,585 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $10,100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 343,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after acquiring an additional 49,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Vetr lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.15 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Shopify from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Shopify to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.96.

SHOP stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.21. 809,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.49 and a beta of 1.31. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $81.55 and a 52 week high of $171.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.