Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $289,000 Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Energizer by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energizer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Shares of Energizer stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. Energizer Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.32 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 292.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

In related news, VP Susan K. Drath sold 13,904 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $879,706.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,160.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.