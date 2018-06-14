$524.30 Million in Sales Expected for HNI Co. (HNI) This Quarter

Analysts expect HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) to post $524.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HNI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $525.30 million and the lowest is $523.30 million. HNI posted sales of $514.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HNI will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HNI.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

HNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HNI in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE HNI traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.98. 255,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,982. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 59.90%.

In other news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $29,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,305 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,167 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, and Taiwan. The company's Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HNI (HNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.