ING Groep NV Invests $224,000 in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Momo by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Momo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in Momo by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 54,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Vetr upgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.88 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Momo to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

Momo traded up $0.63, reaching $53.86, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,356,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,801. Momo Inc has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The information services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. Momo had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $435.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Momo Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services that are provided to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations and interests; and Hani, a live video application.

