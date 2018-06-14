62,574 Shares in Dominion Energy Inc (D) Acquired by A.R.T. Advisors LLC

A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,597,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,074,661,000 after acquiring an additional 565,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,755,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397,191 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,194,000 after acquiring an additional 237,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,404,000 after acquiring an additional 90,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,744,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,509,000 after acquiring an additional 496,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas F. Farrell II bought 4,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.44 per share, with a total value of $253,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.15 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

Shares of D stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $85.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 92.78%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

