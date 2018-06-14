7,271 Shares in Cerner Co. (CERN) Acquired by Koch Industries Inc.

Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Cedar Hill Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Cerner to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Cerner from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.51.

CERN stock opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.95. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $73.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 3,900 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 3,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $174,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,717,212.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,848 shares of company stock worth $16,650,169. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

