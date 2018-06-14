$742.93 Million in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report $742.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $796.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $722.50 million. M.D.C. reported sales of $668.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.58 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDC. ValuEngine cut shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $287,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $69,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,819 shares of company stock worth $6,972,993 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $37.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

