7,533 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Purchased by Koch Industries Inc.

Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,533 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 34.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 742.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,039,718 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $59,555,000 after acquiring an additional 916,300 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 42.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,279 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 41,486 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.95.

Shares of Southwest Airlines opened at $51.35 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

