Senzar Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Senzar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 757,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,497,000. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 8.4% of Senzar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $1,976,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $30,768,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,455,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,544,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,669,000 after buying an additional 626,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca traded up $0.32, reaching $36.50, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,577. The company has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Morningstar reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.43 to $36.70 in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

