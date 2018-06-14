$80,000.00 in Sales Expected for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) will post sales of $80,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $30,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $380,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $11.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLCM. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price target on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.98.

BLCM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market cap of $342.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.46. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCM. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.