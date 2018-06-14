Delpha Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Liberty Global PLC Class A (LBTYA)

Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 11.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 5.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 656,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after buying an additional 36,291 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 13.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,383,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 61,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 24.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,329,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Liberty Global PLC Class A has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.55). Liberty Global PLC Class A had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC Class A will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 41,860 shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,208,916.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,073.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Fries acquired 100,000 shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $2,891,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 671,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,773.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

