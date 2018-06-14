SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $708,000 Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 19,083.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences opened at $93.05 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $70.01 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $701.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

