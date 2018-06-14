A.R.T. Advisors LLC Invests $4.13 Million in Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Stock

A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 620,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Pretium Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,733,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 40.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,950,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,872,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 62.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,062,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 408,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVG opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.08. Pretium Resources Inc has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $12.44.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.80 million. equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

