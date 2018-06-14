A.R.T. Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 66,500 British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTI. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $49.50 on Thursday. British American Tobacco PLC has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

