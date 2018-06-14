A.R.T. Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 82,463 EQT Co. (EQT)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of EQT by 61.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,103,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,041,000 after buying an additional 4,616,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,616,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,059,671,000 after buying an additional 4,265,536 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,156,000 after buying an additional 1,510,240 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,665,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,737,000 after buying an additional 834,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of EQT by 781.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 924,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,926,000 after buying an additional 819,629 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $56.79 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, March 19th. TheStreet cut EQT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.