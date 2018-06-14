A.R.T. Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Electronics For Imaging worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Electronics For Imaging by 188.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 31,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000.

Get Electronics For Imaging alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronics For Imaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Electronics For Imaging opened at $34.80 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 128.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Electronics For Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of Electronics For Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $259,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,532.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $798,660 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronics For Imaging Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

Receive News & Ratings for Electronics For Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronics For Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.