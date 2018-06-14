A.R.T. Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Macy’s Inc (M)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,800 shares during the quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on M. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.41 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.96.

Macy’s opened at $38.37 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Gennette bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 89,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

