A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,563 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.94% of A Schulman worth $24,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of A Schulman by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 247,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 110,885 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of A Schulman during the 1st quarter valued at $13,199,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of A Schulman by 656.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 495,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after buying an additional 429,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of A Schulman by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,201,000 after buying an additional 28,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of A Schulman by 492.8% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 49,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 41,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

SHLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Gabelli cut A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Longbow Research cut A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

A Schulman traded down $0.05, reaching $44.20, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 13,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.34. A Schulman Inc has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.57 million. A Schulman had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 20.83%. equities research analysts predict that A Schulman Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A. Schulman, Inc manufactures and supplies plastic compounds and resins. It offers custom performance colors, including standard and customized colors, organic and inorganic pigments, high chroma colors in translucent or opaque formats, and special effects. The company also provides engineered composites, such as bulk molding compounds, sheet molding compounds, and thick molding compounds, as well as high performance engineered structural composite solutions for original equipment manufacturers and custom molders.

